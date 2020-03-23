BofI temporarily closes 101 branches as Covid-19 spreads
Outlets will continue to provide ATM services
Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 branches, almost 40 per cent of its locations, amid the ongoing spread of Covid-19. The bank will redirect staff to help larger offices and contact centres cope with a surge in queries from customers looking for payment breaks and other support during the economic crisis.
The bank, which has the largest branch network in the country having avoided an industry-wide trend of permanently closing locations following the financial crisis, said on Monday that 161 branches would remain open as normal, with 148 of these providing a full service, including counter service for cash, coins and cheques.
Every Bank of Ireland branch would continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service, it said. Locations that remain open will continue the provision of prioritised services for over-65s and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.
The bank said it had seen a fall in footfall in its branches over the past 10 days, while at the same time there had been an increase in customers needing a range of other supports.
“We’re constantly reviewing our operations to ensure we are providing the right supports for customers through this challenging period. These changes help us to respond to the most pressing needs of our customers right now – that’s support in managing the impact of coronavirus on their personal finances and on their businesses,” said Gavin Kelly, chief executive of the group’s Retail Ireland unit.
“These changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing. This is extremely important for our customers and colleagues, whose safety and wellbeing is our priority. This will complement the enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures we have in place in our branches.”
A spokesman for AIB, which has more than 200 branches, said the group was “doing everything in our power to keep our branch network open and will respond to the evolving situation”.
“The safety of our staff and customers is of paramount importance to AIB. In line with this we are following the best advice from authorities and have put in place social distancing for our staff,” he said, adding that the group was continuing to scenario plan to maintain services and the safety of staff.
Ulster Bank, which has the third-largest branch network in the Republic, continues to operate at 88 locations. However, according to a spokeswoman, there may be temporary exceptions when staffing is an issue, with any such changes notified on its website.
List of bank branches that are closing
Abbeyfeale
Ardkeen
Arva
Askeaton
Balbriggan
Ballinrobe
Ballybay
Ballybunion
Ballycoolin
Ballyfermot
Ballygar
Ballyhaunis
Ballymote
Banagher
Beaumont Hosp
Borris
Bruff
Bunbeg
Bundoran
Caherdavin
Cahir
Callan
Carnew
Castleblayney
Castleisland
Castlepollard
Charlestown
Cherrywood
Clara
Clones
Cobh
Collinstown Cross
Cork Airport
Cork CIT
Douglas
Drumshanbo
Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport T2
Dublin City Univ (DCU)
Dunleer
Dunmanway
Dunmore
Durrow
Elphin
Enfield
Falcarragh
Galway NUIG
Glanmire
Glenties
Graiguenamanagh
Granard
Grand Canal Square
Headford
IFSC
James Street
Kanturk
Kilcullen
Kilkee
Killester
Killorglin
Kilmacthomas
Kilmallock
Kiltimagh
Kingscourt
Kinnegad
Kinsale
Law Library
Leixlip
Leixlip – HP / Intel
Lismore
Mainguard St
Mater Hosp
Merrion Road
Millstreet
Miltown Malbay
Mitchelstown
Mohill
Monasterevin
Moville
Oughterard
Patrick Street
Phibsboro
Rathdowney
Rathdrum
Rathkeale
Ratoath
Rosslare
St James Hosp
Strokestown
Sutton
Taghmon
Templemore
Tinahely
Tralee ITT
Trinity
Tulla
Tullow
UCC
University Of Limerick Campus Branch
Urlingford