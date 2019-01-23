BNP Paribas Ireland executive to lead international banking group

The Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI) has appointed BNP Paribas executive Derek Kehoe as its chairman.

Mr Kehoe, the chief executive and head of country at BNP Paribas Ireland, takes over the role from Colin Moreland, a managing director with Citi.

In his role with BNP, Mr Kehoe is responsible for the bank’s corporate and institutional banking operations in the Republic. He also acts as chairman on a number of boards of companies associated with the bank.

Mr Kehoe, who has around 30 years experience in finance, said he was “honoured” to take over the position.

“The evolving regulatory landscape, Brexit and the soon-to-be-published IFS2025 strategy [from the Government] necessitate a cohesive and coherent voice from our member banks,” he said.

BNP Paribas employs more than 630 staff in Ireland, the majority of whom are located in Dublin. However, its Galway base now accounts for more than 100 employees.

FIBI is an affiliate of the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). While FIBI represents the international banking and financial services sector in Ireland, BPFI represents the sector as a whole including financial technology and the payments sector.