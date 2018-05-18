Barclays buys Lloyd’s remaining Irish home loans for €4.6bn

Barclays has snapped up Lloyds Banking Group’s remaining Irish mortgage portfolio for £4 billion (€4.6 billion) in a move that has prompted speculation that the assets will be refinance in bond markets, rather than herald a new entrant to the country’s home loans market.

The Irish Times first reported last November that Lloyds was planning to dispose of its remaining Irish home loans, which are mainly performing, and had hired Deloitte to manage the process.

It will mark the bank’s final exit from the Irish market, having inherited the loan book under its takeover of Scottish group HBOS in a 2008 rescue deal engineered by the UK government. Lloyds handed back its Irish licences in 2010 and started to sell down the portfolio at pace.

The deal covers gross assets of around £4.3 billion, of which £300 million are impaired, according to Lloyds. The portfolio generated a pre-tax loss of £40 million pounds last year.

Lloyds said that it will have to absorb a £110 million loss on the loan sale, which will be booked in the first half.

“We assume Barclays will look to package up the loans in some sort of securitised structure for onward sale to investors,” said Owen Callan, an analyst with Investec in Dublin.

Sources had previous said that a large portion of the loan book is made up of long-term interest-only mortgages, which were issued to professionals during the property boom. This made the loans less attractive to the typical overseas buyers of non-performing Irish loans in recent years.