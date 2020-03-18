Banks to defer legal cases against borrowers in default amid Covid-19

Irish bank chiefs are preparing to sign up to a three-month deferral of current legal proceedings against borrowers in default as they meet the Minister for Finance on Wednesday afternoon to discuss measures being taken to ease the pressure on borrowers amid the coronavirus crisis, according to sources.

Still, the concession comes at a time when the Courts Service is only prepared to deal with urgent cases in the coming weeks as the judicial system deals with implications of the virus outbreak.

The five banks will also commit to offering three-month payment holidays for mortgage and personal customers directly affected by the economic fallout from Covid-19, a measure that three of the lenders already announced last week, sources added.

It is understood that the banks are seeking to ensure that forbearance measures which the banks are prepared to offer households and businesses will not affect customers’ credit ratings, though this will ultimately be dependent on the stance of regulators.

“This crisis is an opportunity for Irish banks to ‘do the right thing’, so expect to see priorities on flexibility with customers – and not charging them high interest rates in the process – as regulatory authorities do their past,” said Goodbody analysts Eamonn Hughes and Barry Egan in a note to clients.

Irish banks, bailed out by taxpayer to the tune of €64 billion following the property crash, continue to have “double digit percentages” of their staff working in loan restructuring and arrears management following the financial crash. This gives them “a bit of a head start versus other countries to deal with the borrowers facing financial difficulty, the analysts said.

Up to 340,000 bar, restaurant and retail workers will have lost their jobs within days by the end of this week as a result of measures put in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus, according to estimates from industry representative bodies.

Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank said last week that they will offer up to three months of payment breaks or other flexible arrangements to mortgage holders and personal borrowers affected by Covid-19, while AIB said its affected customers could avail of up to six months’ relief. Interest would continue to accrue on loans during the forbearance period.

The banks also said that they would offer forbearance measures and emergency working capital loans to businesses whose cashflows have been hit by the fallout from the pandemic.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath said the Minister also needs to meet investment companies that have acquired tens of thousands of problem mortgage from mainstream banks in recent years. These borrowers “need to be treated with respect and afforded time to get through a very difficult period,” Mr McGrath said in an interview with RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Rainy day funds

While the Central bank of Ireland has so far resisted calls from analysts to allow banks to dip into their rainy day capital reserves – or what’s known as a counter-cyclical capital buffer – to keep lending flowing, Irish lenders have robust capital and liquidity levels to help them extend credit, the Goodbody analysts said.

The concern now is that temporary forbearance measures as a result of Covid-19 will lead to another spike in loans that will need to be classified as NPLs unless the European Central Bank (ECB) makes allowances.

There has been no clear guidance to date, other than the ECB saying last Thursday supervisors have “sufficient flexibility to adjust to bank-specific circumstances”. The European Banking Authority said that it was “crucial” that banks correctly classify “any deterioration of asset quality” accurately and in a timely manner.

Accounting rules introduced in 2018, in the wake of the financial crisis, force banks to set aside provisions on their balance sheets for expected losses in the future, rather than the old method of only taking bad-loan charges when loans have actually turned sour. Banks are expected to meet with Central Bank officials on Thursday.

Meanwhile, banks will questioned by the Minister and his officials this afternoon on how they will be able to make it easy for struggling businesses to secure overdrafts and short-term loans to make initial payments to workers that have lost their jobs under an emergency scheme, where money paid out will ultimately be refundable by the Government.