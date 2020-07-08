Banks say payment-break interest ‘fair’ and line with EU guidance

Irish banks’ practice of continuing to charge interest on loans subject to payment breaks during the Covid-19 is in line with how they have treated customers in the past and with guidance from the European Banking Authority (EBA), the industry’s representative body said on Wednesday.

Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) chief executive, Brian Hayes, said confirmation from the EBA this week that borrowers would not be in default if interest was not applied during periods of payment relief represented a “moving target” for banks.

“The payment break is offered on the same conditions as payment breaks in the past, and we believe that it is important that we have fairness of treatment across the board for past, present and future customers wishing to avail of breaks,” Mr Hayes said. “The Irish payment break moratoria including the accrual of interest is, always has been and remains fully in line with EBA guidance.”

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty this week accused banks of “wilfully misleading” Ministers after it emerged that bankers told then taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in a meeting on May 11th that if interest did not continue to accrue loans would be considered to be in default, impacting on customers’ credit ratings.

When banks agreed in mid-March to offer payment holidays on loans, they were relying on EU banking rules which stated that non-accrual of interest is taken as a sign a borrower is unlikely to repay a loan – resulting in it being classified as being in default.

Banks concluded that subsequent guidance from the EBA on April 2nd supported their approach. However, Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery said on June 22nd in a letter to Mr Doherty that both interest accruing and interest not accruing are permissible under the guidelines.

Undermined

An EBA document issued on Tuesday in relation to payment breaks across Europe further undermined the banks’ position, essentially confirming that borrowers would not be pushed into default regardless of whether interest did or did not accrue on loans subject to the relief.

A loan classified as being in trouble would have consequences for both the borrower’s credit rating and require banks to set aside bad-loan provisions.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday that the Minister for Finance will not engage with banks in relation to the EBA’s latest clarification.

Mr Hayes said the approach by Irish lenders goes “above and beyond” the offering made in other European countries. According to the EBA, only 10 EU countries offer moratorium to mortgage customers, of which Ireland is one.

Only two of those countries, Belgium and Spain, allow for the non-accrual of interest during Covid-19 payment break periods, but these are only open to “very specific, limited and legally defined” groups of borrowers, according to the BPFI.

A decision not to apply interest for six months to loans parked during the Covid-19 economic lockdown could cost banks up to €150 million, analysts at Goodbody Stockbrokers estimate.

The banks’ current practice of applying interest and adding it to the principal of a loan at the end of the break period would add €4,300 to a €300,000 mortgage with 30 years to go, according to price comparison website Bonkers.ie.

Mr Hayes said that the banks individually will have to consider the EBA guidance, but that industry representatives would be “happy” to meet Mr Donohoe at any time.