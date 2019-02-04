Banks pay out €647m in tracker scandal as numbers rise

The Republic’s mortgage lenders have paid out €647 million in refunds and compensation to customers that were caught up in the tracker mortgage scandal that goes back more than a decade.

The figure is contained in an update report published by the Central Bank on Monday into the debacle, which confirms, as The Irish Times reported on Saturday, that the total number of cases lenders have admitted to rose by 1,400 to 39,800 between August and December.

Redress

Some 97 per cent of affected customers already identified and verified have now received offers of redress and compensation, the report said, adding that a final report is expected to be published in the coming months as the regulator completes audits of banks’ figures.

The lenders are expected to have “substantially completed” payments to the remaining 1,900 customers, including unverified cases, by the end of March, the report said.

The country’s six main mortgage providers – AIB and its EBS unit, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland – have set aside €1 billion of provisions to date to cover redress and compensation, expected regulatory fines, and other costs associated with the State’s biggest ever financial overcharging debacle.

The latest tally of acknowledged cases is almost double the 20,100 conceded before the fiasco crescendoed in October 2017. That’s when the Oireachtas finance committee heard distressing evidence from some affected borrowers, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe hauled in bank chiefs reprimand them, and the Central Bank as subjected to a wave of public and political criticism over its handling of the matter.

“The examination has revealed the unacceptable damage that misconduct can cause to consumers up to and including the loss of their homes and properties in some cases,” said Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct with the regulator.

“The Central Bank’s strategic commitment is to elevate the regulation of the behaviour of firms and the operation of financial markets in order to protect consumers.”

Actions

Central Bank governor Philip Lane said in November that he expects some of the six mortgage lenders at the centre of the scandal to be subject to enforcement actions during the course of this year.

The institution is looking at the actions of banks and individuals going back more than a decade as lenders sought to restrict access, where they though possible, to cheap loans linked to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) main rate, or put borrows on the wrong rate entirely. It is also investigating how lenders have dealt with the debacle in recent years.

“The enforcement investigations are also examining whether the documentation, which customers received from lenders, was clear and what key decisions lenders took (or omitted to take) which resulted in customers losing their trackers or being on the incorrect rate,” the Central Bank said on Monday.

The number of conceded cases includes 7,100 accounts that were dealt with by Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB at the beginning of the decade. These account for some €47 million of the total of €647 million paid out by financial firms to date.

Mortgage lenders have been required to set up an independent appeals process to deal with customers dissatisfied with any aspect of their redress and compensation. Affected borrowers are entitled to accept compensation payments from their lenders while still making an appeal.

Borrowers that are still unhappy with the findings of an appeals panel, or those who feel they have been wrongly kept out of the compensation process, may bring a complaint to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman.