Banks paid out over €500m for tracker scandal - Lane

Irish banks paid out over a half a billion euro to customers caught in a mortgage overcharging scandal, according to the governor of the Central Bank.

Lenders handed €580 millionto affected customers by the end of August, an increase of about €120 million since the end of March, Philip Lane will tell the finance committee Thursday, according to a copy of his opening remarks seen by Bloomberg. Banks identified about 38,400 affected accounts.

The central bank plans “more intrusive, targeted conduct supervision of those firms that pose the greatest potential harm to consumers”, Mr Lane will say.

The roots of the issue lie with so-called tracker loans, which were closely tied to the European Central Bank’s key rate. Such loans came into vogue before the crash that devastated the Irish economy from 2008. Bank funding costs surged as the financial system teetered on the edge of collapse, meaning such loans became loss-making as the ECB slashed interest rates. Many customers were subsequently placed on the incorrect rate.

Mr Lane will say four of five main lenders are close to completing the redress and compensation phases, and the central bank is “exerting significant pressure” on the remaining lender to finish its process.

The bank will also say the central bank has received more than 100 Brexit-related applications for authorisation.

The central bank will update the committee in the statement. spokeswoman said in response to questions, declining to comment further. – Bloomberg