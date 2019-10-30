Banks barred from adding legal charges to mortgage arrears

Mortgage lenders can no longer impose legal fees and other charges on borrowers in arrears who are co-operating with their bank to resolve the issue.

The Central Bank has written to all the main Irish lenders, reminding them of their obligation not to impose charges on borrowers ahead of a decision by a court on whether to repossess a property, or of a settlement between the two parties.

It also said costs cannot be added to a mortgage account until a borrower is in a position to redeem the debt and has requested to do so.

The move comes after an investigation by the regulator concluded that added charges only make it more difficult for borrowers who are in arrears to address the problem.

Lenders typically frontload legal charges to borrowers in arrears – for example by charging them for legal correspondence sent regarding those arrears, a situation which adds to the arrears owed by households to banks. That debt is then exacerbated with interest charges on those legal costs.

“The Central Bank is of the view that the application of the costs prior to the conclusion of repossession proceedings and prior to the decision by a court to award the costs associated with the legal process to the regulated entity is not in borrowers’ best interest and is therefore not in accordance with the Consumer Protection Code,” the regulator said in its letter.

“Additionally the Central Bank is of the view that it is not in a borrower’s best interests or in accordance with the code to apply the costs prior to settlement between the parties concerned or prior to a borrower being in a position to redeem the mortgage and requesting to do so,” it added.

The regulator also warned lenders that charging interest on legal charges imposed on borrowers equates to a financial gain, as it is greater than the costs incurred. It said this would make it contrary to the regulations and should therefore not be done.

David Hall, the co-founder of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation which advocates for people in mortgage arrears, welcomed the Central Bank’s intervention.

“Belatedly, it’s a welcome decision. It’s a despicable practice and should always have been stopped. When someone is drowning, you don’t pour more water in on top of them,” he said.