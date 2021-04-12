Banking consultancy Albany Beck to create 100 jobs in Dublin

London based Albany Beck is set to create 100 jobs over the next three years as it looks to accelerate its growth across the European Union from Ireland.

The international banking consultancy, which opened its first Irish office in 2018, has identified Dublin as the “optimum location” to invest in and to scale its EU business following Brexit. This investment will now see the creation of a new EU operations centre in Dublin.

The expansion will allow Albany Beck to provide its services to its EU clients, from regulatory and compliance advice to digital transformation and systems implementation. The move will bring its head count up to close to 200, from 87 employees at present.

The new roles will be in the areas of software development, software engineering, cloud-services, machine learning/AI/automation, know your customer (KYC) and transaction management. The company said that recruitment will begin immediately for software developers, full-stack software engineers, python developers and KYC analysts.

Adam Kelly, Albany Beck partner & head of EU operations centre said: “Over the last couple of years our success in Ireland has been exceptional. Dublin has been the ideal location for Albany Beck and our service offering. The depth of talent in Ireland, especially in software development and financial services has been the key to our growth. ”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan commented on the announcement said the move “represents an endorsement of the talented workforce available here and is evidence of Dublin’s growing reputation as a great place for financial services companies seeking to access EU markets.”