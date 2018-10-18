Banker pay caps mean AIB is ‘training ground’ for competitors - chairman

Pay restrictions for bailed-out banks have turned AIB into a “training ground” for bankers who then move to higher-paid roles with competitors, the lender’s chairman Richard Pym told an audience in Dublin on Thursday.

“Ireland is, I guess, the only country in the world that raises barriers for domestic banks” while encouraging foreign competitors, Mr Pym said at the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) annual conference in Dublin on Thursday.

Mr Pym said that pay caps and a ban on performance-related pay among rescued Irish banks makes it “very difficult” for Irish-owned banks.

“Sometimes it feels in AIB that we’re the training ground or the rest of the competition, as it were,” he said.

AIB’s chief executive, Bernard Byrne, said in an interview with The Irish Times Inside Business Podcast, aired on Wednesday, that the group has lost a “mid-teens” percentage of almost 200 most senior managers since it returned to the main Dublin and London stock markets in June last year.

He said the turnover of senior staff is higher than normal and is “accelerating” as overseas financial firms prepare to move operations to Dublin as a result of Brexit.

Bonus plan

Currently, any bonus plans involving a bailed-out Irish bank are subject to an effective tax rate of 89 per cent, as a result of a measure injected into the 2011 Finance Act.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last month hired Korn Ferry, one of the world’s largest headhunting firms, to assess remuneration across bailed-out lenders, which is expected to recommend a return of bonuses.

However, industry sources say that the removal of the prohibitive tax charge would be very difficult to push through politically, especially with a minority Government in place.

Mr Pym said that he’s “fully aware of the damage and harm and hatred that’s felt towards the banks but you have to move on at some stage”.

The AIB chairman said that Ireland “might be the slowest to join that consolidation” that’s expected across European banks over the medium term as a result of banking union, but that tie-ups are “inevitable”.

On Brexit, Mr Pym said, as a British native, he is “absolutely ashamed” by how the UK is behaving in relation to its exit from the European Union.