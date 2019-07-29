Bank of Ireland warns low rates and Brexit challenges to targets

Bank of Ireland’s chief executive, Francesca McDonagh, said that lower-for-longer European Central Bank rates and extended Brexit uncertainty have created risks to the lender’s ability to deliver on financial targets outlined a year ago.

“These external headwinds present challenges to our ability to generate the income and loan growth that we set out at our investor day,” Ms McDonagh said as the bank reported its underlying profit dropped 25 per cent to €376 million for the first half of the year. “In response, management is focused on a range of actions to mitigate these effects.”

At the investor day in June 2018, the bank outlined plans including targets to increase the size of its loan book by 20 per cent by the end of 2021, driven by a resurgent Irish economy, shave €200 million of costs, and double the profitability of its weak UK unit. Ms McDonagh has set aside €1.4 billion to overhaul the bank’s IT systems and for additional restructuring, which will result in job cuts.

Ms McDonagh said on Monday that the group remains committed to its strategic plan “which will unlock the potential of our businesses, and deliver attractive and sustainable returns to our shareholders”.

The bank’s profit decrease in the first half was largely down to the group setting aside €79 million to cover bad loans, mainly to “a small number of large customer exposures”, it said. By contrast, the group had freed up €81 million of loan-loss provisions last year.

The group also set aside a further €55 million provision to cover the tracker mortgage scandal, bringing the total amount it has ringfenced for the issue to €250 million. The additional charge was “to cover the additional redress and compensation costs for a number of customers, operational costs associated with the length and nature of the review”. The bank said that it remains uncertain what the ultimate cost will be, as it is subject to a Central Bank enforcement investigation.

The bank said that it expects loan-loss charges will equate to 0.2-0.3 percentage points of its loan book per annum between 2019 and 2021.

“Due to the challenging income environment and guidance on loan impairment charges, we are likely to reduce our 2020/2021 forecasts by high-single-digit percentage points,” said Davy analyst Diarmaid Sheridan, noting, however, that the bank remains committed to deliver in its medium-term target of having a return on tangible equity - a measure of profitability - of at least 10 per cent.

The bank said that its net lending grew by €1.2 billion over the course of the first six months of the year, with new lending of €7.7 billion. Some €1.2 billion of mortgages were drawn down by customers, delivering a 23 per cent market share for the bank.

Bank of Ireland’s common equity Tier 1 capital, a measure of its ability to withstand shock losses, rose by 0.4 percentage points to 13.6 per cent.