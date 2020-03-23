Bank of Ireland to temporarily shut 101 branches as Covid-19 spreads

Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 branches – almost 40 per cent of its locations amid the ongoing spread of Covid-19 and will redirect staff to help larger offices and contact centres cope with a surge in queries from customers looking for payment breaks and other support during the economic crisis.

The bank, which has by far the largest branch network in the country having avoided an industry-wide trend of permanently closing locations following the financial crisis, said on Monday that 161 branches will remain open as normal, with 148 of these providing a full service, including counter service for cash, coins and cheques.

Every Bank of Ireland branch will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service, it said. Locations that remain open will continue the provision of prioritised services for over 65’s and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.

The bank said that it has seen a fall in footfall in its branches over the past 10 days, while at the same time there has been an increase in customers needing a range of other supports.

“We’re constantly reviewing our operations to ensure we are providing the right supports for customers through this challenging period. These changes help us to respond to the most pressing needs of our customers right now - that’s support in managing the impact of coronavirus on their personal finances and on their businesses,” said Gavin Kelly, chief executive of the group’s Retail Ireland unit.

“These changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing. This is extremely important for our customers and colleagues, whose safety and wellbeing is our priority. This will complement the enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures we have in place in our branches.”

List of bank branches that are closing

Arva

Ballybay

Castleblayney

Clones

Kingscourt

Bunbeg

Bundoran

Falcarragh

Glenties

Moville

Galway NUIG

Mainguard St

Ballygar

Dunmore

Headford

Oughterard

Drumshanbo

Elphin

Mohill

Strokestown

Ballinrobe

Ballyhaunis

Charlestown

Kiltimagh

Ballymote

Grand Canal Square

IFSC

James Street

Law Library

Mater Hosp

Phibsboro

St James Hosp

Trinity

Balbriggan

Ballycoolin

Beaumont Hosp

Collinstown Cross

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport T2

Dublin City Univ (DCU)

Killester

Sutton

Cherrywood

Merrion Road

Ballyfermot

Borris

Callan

Graiguenamanagh

Tullow

Urlingford

Kilcullen

Leixlip

Leixlip - HP / Intel

Monasterevin

Banagher

Clara

Durrow

Rathdowney

Athlone IT

Castlepollard

Granard

Kinnegad

Dunleer

Enfield

Ratoath

Rosslare

Taghmon

Carnew

Rathdrum

Tinahely

Kilkee

Miltown Malbay

Tulla

Cork Airport

Cork CIT

Douglas

Glanmire

Patrick Street

UCC

Cobh

Dunmanway

Kanturk

Kinsale

Millstreet

Mitchelstown

Ballybunion

Castleisland

Killorglin

Tralee ITT

Abbeyfeale

Askeaton

Bruff

Caherdavin

Kilmallock

Rathkeale

University Of Limerick Campus Branch

Cahir

Templemore

Ardkeen

Kilmacthomas

Lismore