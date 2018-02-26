Bank of Ireland to pay first dividend in 10 years

Bank of Ireland reported a full year profit of €1 billion for 2017 on Monday, as it said it would pay a dividend to its shareholders for the first time in ten years, and ruled out a sale of any non-performing loans.

In the year to December 31st 2017, the bank reported an underlying profit of €1,078 million, down 2 per cent on 2016, as the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) increased to 2.29 per cent in 2017, “primarily reflecting strong commercial discipline on pricing”, as well as further reductions in the bank’s cost of funding. Pre-tax profits stood at €852 million, down from €1 billion in 2017, or €692 million on an after tax basis, down from €799 million in 2016.

The bank reported a 11 per cent growth in new lending to € 14.1 billion, on the back of a growing market share in residential mortgages and business banking. The bank now has a 27 per cent market share in residential mortgages.

The bank took an impairment charge of €15 million (2bps), compared with €176 million in 2016.

In her first set of results as group chief executive Francesca McDonagh pointed to a “strong performance” in 2017.

“All trading divisions are profitable and have contributed to an underlying profit of € 1,078 million for the year. In Ireland, we have grown our market share in residential mortgages and we have the largest market share in the business banking sector. We materially improved our asset quality, reducing our level of non-performing exposures by a further 31 per cent. Our fully loaded CET 1 ratio has increased to 13.8 per cent and we are re-commencing dividend payments to our shareholders for the first time in ten years,” she said.The bank will pay a dividend of 11.5 cents per share (€ 124m).

Speaking to Bloomberg, Ms McDonagh ruled out a sale of non-performing loans, following plans and proposals to do so at Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank, saying the bank has “zero plans” to do so, and said that the bank will re-enter the mortgage broker market.

On the tracker mortgage crisis, the bank said it took a charge of €170 million in 2017, and has now “largely” identified all customers and these have been returned to the correct tracker rate, while offers of redress and compensation have been made to 9 out of 10 impacted customers.

“We expect to complete all payments to customers, subject to their agreement, by the end of March 2018,” the bank said.

Looking to 2018, the bank said that it expects its NIM to be “broadly in line” with this year, while operating expenses will reduce this year, “ as an important step on our ambition to reduce our cost income ratio to below 50 per cent over the medium term”, the bank said. With respect to impairment charges, the bank is forecasting about 20bps, “reflecting the transition to IFRS 9 and a slower pace of impairment reversals”.

In a note, Davy Stockbrokers said that “2017 was another year of solid progress” for the bank, but said that the rebasing of NIM “will come as a disappointment”.

Last week Bank of Ireland chairman Archie Kane said he would step down from his position by the end of the year.