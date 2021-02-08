Bank of Ireland to offer alternatives to people in credit card debt

Bank of Ireland is to contact more than 10,000 of its credit card customers who make only minimum repayments to suggest alternatives, including switching to a personal loan with a lower interest rate.

The imitative is part of the bank’s “financial wellbeing programme” and is being launched on Monday.

For customers who repay a minimum amount on their credit card each month, it can take much longer to clear their credit card balance, and interest can quickly build up.

Bank of Ireland said nine in 10 credit card customers are aware that it’s expensive to only pay off a small part of their monthly bill but most (80 per cent) don’t know the interest rate on their card.

Over eight in ten (81 per cent) are interested to hear about options that could help them manage their credit card debt better, according to Bank of Ireland research.

“From our analysis we identified a cohort of our credit card base as being in being in persistent debt on their credit card,” said a spokesman.

Cards

“By leveraging behavioural science, this new initiative aims to help customers be smarter about how they use their cards and help them make more informed financial decisions.”

He said the options to be offered include paying more than the monthly minimum payments, making once-off payments where possible, or switching to a personal loan with a lower interest rate.

“The behavioural nudge in this instance is loss aversion theory which suggests that losses loom twice as large as gains in our mind,” said the spokesman.

“Someone with a balance of €3,000, paying interest at a 16.12 per cent rate, who only makes the 2.5 per cent minimum payment (€75 on a balance of €3,000, reducing as the balance reduces) would take over 22 years to clear their balance completely, paying a total of €3,178 in interest.

“However, by increasing the minimum repayment from 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent (€150 on a balance of €3,000) they would save €2,129 in interest and reduce the term by over 13 years.

“Alternatively, moving their credit card balance to a five-year personal loan would save €2,511 in interest paid and reduce the term by over 17 years.”