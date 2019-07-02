Bank of Ireland tech transformation guru departs

Bank of Ireland has announced a number of changes at senior level with chief operating officer Jackie Noakes being given overall responsibility for its €900 million technology transformation programme.

This is in place of Steve Collier, the former National Australia Bank executive who was appointed in February 2018 to spearhead the initiative to overhaul the bank’s ageing technology systems.

Bank of Ireland said Mr Collier is returning home to Australia now that testing of its new core banking systems programme has been completed. It said all IT systems are now to be brought under the leadership of Ms Noakes, who joined the bank last August from Legal & General where she previously led its $105 billion savings business.

The bank hired Swiss software company Tenemos in late 2016 to replace its banking systems. With business customers now being transferred onto BoI’s new system, the focus is to switch to retail with a new mobile app on the cards.

Mr Collier, who was previously in charge of a 350 million Australian dollar (€217 million) annual budget as leader in core banking transformation at NAB between 2009 and 2017, was brought in to oversee initial implementation of the programme early last year.

Bank of Ireland also announced the appointment of chief strategy officer Mark Spain to its executive committee, where he will report directly to chief executive Francesca McDonagh. It said all aspects of the retail customer relationship are now to be managed within its retail Ireland division under Gavin Kelly, who was named as head of the group’s largest division in place of Liam McLoughlin, in March 2018.

The bank said the move would ensure a “streamlined approach to enhance customer service, avoid duplication, and ensure clear accountability”.

“These changes support the next phase of our group transformation. Unifying all IT systems change under Jackie Noakes and giving clear responsibility for the retail customer relationship to Gavin Kelly simplifies our organisation and enhances our focus,” said Ms McDonagh.