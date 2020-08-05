Bank of Ireland takes €937m loans charge amid Covid-19

Bank of Ireland took a €937 million charge in first half of the year for an expected spike in bad debts resulting from the coronavirus crisis, sending the group into a loss before tax of €669 million.

The bank also warned in its interim report, published on Wednesday, that the full-year loan-loss charge is expected to fall between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion.

The first-half impairment provision was driven by the bank reclassifying a large volume of loans as having become more risky as a result of the economic shock and compared to a €79 million charge taken in the first half of last year.

The bank, led by chief executive Francesca McDonagh, expects new lending volumes to fall 30 per cent this year, with business income sliding 20-30 per cent. These forecasts mark an improvement from what Bank of Ireland was anticipating in May, when it predicted that new lending volumes could fall as much as 50 per cent this year and that business volumes could slide by up to 40 per cent.

“Our outlook is cautiously more optimistic than our quarter one trading update, resulting in revised guidance for the rest of 2020 in terms of new lending and business income,” said Ms McDonagh. “We remain committed to continuing to support our customers, and helping reboot the economy, in the time ahead.”

Bank of Ireland said in February, ahead of the Covid-19 crisis, that it planned to find an additional €50 million cost costs by 2021 - on top of the €200 million of savings planned over three years to the end of next year - to lower its running costs to €1.65 billion as it grappled with ultra-low interest rates and muted loan growth.

The bank has now signalled that cost-cutting will be even deeper, and that 2021 costs will be lower than the previous guidance.

Analysts and unions expect bank to cut thousands of jobs in the coming years as they seek to boost earnings as their income lines are being squeezed and after swathes of customers switched virtually overnight to online banking during the Covid-19 crisis.

Bank of Ireland expects that its common equity Tier 1 capital, a measure of reserves to deal with a shock loss, stood at 13.6 per cent at the end of June and will remain above its 13.5 per cent target this year as dividends remain off the cards.