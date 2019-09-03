Bank of Ireland stalls sale of €300m in junior bonds sale

Bank of Ireland moved on Tuesday afternoon to stall the sale of €300 million of subordinated bonds, even though bankers behind the deal had secured enough orders to more than cover the amout of debt on offer.

The bonds, which are due to mature in ten years’ time, had been priced before midday to carry a coupon, or interest rate, of about 2.2 per cent , according to market sources. At that stage, the firms managing the deal, Citigroup, Davy, Mizuhu, Nomura and UBS, had secured orders to the tune of €340 million from would-be investors.

However, Bloomberg reported before 1.30pm that the deal had been postponed, citing an unnamed source saying that this was “in order to ensure succssful execution both for the issure and investors”. A spokesman for the bank was not immediately in a position to elaborate.

The attempted bond sale had come as the market interest rates, or yields, attached to many government bonds slumped to a fresh record low as financial markets eyed a potential massive stimulus plan from the European Central Bank (ECB) in the middle of the month – and as investors sought safe haven investments amid renewed political uncertainty in the UK.

The yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year bonds fell to a record low of minus 0.74 per cent during trading on Tuesday morning.

Debt ratings firm Fitch had assigned a BBB- rating on Bank of Ireland’s planned new bonds, the lowest level of what’s considered investment grade debt.

Fitch said that its view of Bank of Ireland’s creditworthiness “could come under pressure if the economic effect of the UK’s decision to leave the EU is particularly severe for either Ireland or the UK” as this could hit the quality of the bank’s asset and its capital position.

However, the bank’s ratings could be upgraded as it continues to make progress on lowering its bad loans levels and if it “successfully implements its strategy to improve cost efficiency and profitability”.