Bank of Ireland seeks another €50m in cuts in lowers profit target

Bank of Ireland has vowed to find additional cost savings after lowering its near-term profitability targets as lenders grapple with a squeeze from ultra-low interest rates on their income.

The bank reported on Monday that its 2019 underlying pre-tax profit fell to €758 million from €935 million reported from the previous year as set aside provisions for bad loans and its net interest margin – the difference between the rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers – dipped.

The group’s previous key target of delivering a 10 per cent return on tangible equity by 2021 has been dropped, and it now is aiming for an 8 per cent rate by next year. Still, it continues to target the higher rate “over the longer term,” it said.

“The environment in which the group operates has changed materially and is more challenging,” said the bank, led by chief executive Francesca McDonagh.

“Most notably from a financial returns perspective, there has been a change in interest rate expectations with interest rates now expected to remain at the current historically low levels for a number of years.”

While the bank said in 2018 that it would reduce costs by €200 million to €1.7 billion by 2021, including job cuts, it is now seeking an additional €50 million of savings. It has also increased its capital reserves target to 13.5 per cent from 13 per cent to take into account rising regulatory demands.

The bank grew its loan book by a net €2.5 billion last year, marking the second consecutive year of expansion after a decade of contraction.

While non-performing loans declined by €1.5 billion to €3.5 billion, the bank set aside €215 million to cover expected bad loan losses, as provisioning for this returned to “normalised” levels. The bank had released €42 million of provisions in 2018.

The net interest margin declined to 2.14 per cent last year from 2.2 per cent in 2019. It is forecast to drop to 2.05 per cent this year.