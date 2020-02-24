Bank of Ireland seeks €50m more in cost savings and lowers profit target

Bank of Ireland has vowed to find additional cost savings after lowering its near-term profitability targets as lenders grapple with a squeeze from ultra-low interest rates on their income.

The bank also signalled to analysts that it may sell non-performing home loans this year, having offloaded problem buy-to-let mortgages last year through disposals and a bond market refinancing.

The bank reported on Monday that its 2019 underlying pre-tax profit fell by 19 per cent to €758 million as set aside provisions for bad loans and its net interest margin – the difference between the rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers – dipped.

The group’s previous key target of delivering a 10 per cent return on tangible equity by 2021 has been dropped, and it now is aiming for an 8 per cent rate by next year. Still, it continues to target the higher rate “over the longer term,” it said.

“The environment in which the group operates has changed materially and is more challenging,” said the bank, led by chief executive Francesca McDonagh.

“Most notably from a financial returns perspective, there has been a change in interest rate expectations, with interest rates now expected to remain at the current historically low levels for a number of years.”

Shares in the bank slid as much as 6.5 per cent in Dublin to €3.71 on Monday morning.

While the bank said in 2018 that it would reduce costs by €200 million to €1.7 billion by 2021, including job cuts, it is now seeking an additional €50 million of savings in a tougher business environment.

Still, Ms McDonagh gave no indication on an analysts call or media interviews that the lender plans to cut mortgage rates, after rivals AIB, KBC Bank Ireland and Ulster Bank moved to lower rates on certain products in the past week.

The bank grew its loan book by a net €2.5 billion last year to €79.5 billion, marking the second consecutive year of expansion after a decade of contraction.

While non-performing loans (NPLs) declined by €1.5 billion to €3.5 billion, the bank set aside €215 million to cover expected bad loan losses, as it took a charge against a “small number” of large loans. And its general provisioning for this returned to “normalised” levels. The bank had released €42 million of provisions in 2018.

Some 60 per cent of the reduction in NPLs were driven by loans returning performing status after restructuring and as the economy continued to grow, with the remainder due to the bank shifting €600 million of soured loans off its balance sheet through bond market securitisation and sale deals.

In a presentation to analyst it said that potential NPL transactions this year will focus on mortgages in the Republic, as banks seek to get rid of their trickiest cases.

Davy analyst Diarmaid Sheridan said that the bank’s 2019 loan impairment charge was 20 per cent higher than he expected, while its planned 9 per cent dividend increase to 17.5c per share was 2c below what he had pencilled into his forecasts.

The bank’s net interest margin declined to 2.14 per cent last year from 2.2 per cent in 2019. This was driven by the sale of its UK credit cards portfolio, which has high interest rates but requires large levels of capital reserves to be set against it – leading to weak profit returns.

Bank of Ireland has delayed the broad rollout of a new mobile banking phone app to March, having initially expected to launch this key project in its €1.15 billion IT overhaul last year.

Ms McDonagh said that while the rollout, currently confined to the bank’s 10,400 staff, has taken “a bit longer than expected”, the bank is “focused on getting it right”.

The CEO reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to maintaining the overall budget for its IT and wider restructuring programme at €1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the bank has increased its capital reserves target to 13.5 per cent from 13 per cent to take into account rising regulatory demands that have sufficient money set aside to cover potential shock losses in the future.