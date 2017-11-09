Bank of Ireland says additional 6,000 customers affected by tracker scandal

Bank of Ireland has confirmed that an additional 6,000 customers were affeccted by the tracker mortgage controversy and are now be eligible for compensation.

The bank said it had discovered a substantial tranche of additional cases where customers had been incorrectly taken off tracker mortgage rates following an internal review over the past two weeks and and that its intention was to ensure all impacted customers were compensated swiftly.

The new figure is in addition to the 4,300 already admitted by the bank.

The number of customers affected by the tracker scandal across the State’s main lenders is expected to reach 30,000 once the Central Bank’s investigation has concluded.

Compensation process

Bank of Ireland said the commencement of the compensation process was a key priority. It said it would shortly be writing to the initial 4,300 affected customers with an offer of compensation.

The letters will set out the range of options which are open to customers. The bank aims to compensate all of these customers, subject to their agreement, by the end of this year, it said.

Chief executive Francesca McDonagh said: “I believe that the way in which we address this issue will define the customer centric culture we aspire to at Bank of Ireland and this is why I have made resolving this issue my personal priority since joining the bank.”