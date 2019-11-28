Bank of Ireland’s ATMs and online systems still out of action

Bank of Ireland’s ATMs and online applications have stopped working, barring thousands of customers from accessing their cash through the financial institution’s own systems.

However, the bank said on Thursday that debit and credit cards would work at its competitors’ ATMs and at shop tills, so customers should be able to withdraw cash and pay for goods and services.

A Bank of Ireland spokesman also said that there were no problems with payments to and from accounts.

He explained that the difficulty was only with Bank of Ireland’s ATMs and online systems.

The company does not yet know what caused the problem, but said that its staff were working on it “as a priority”.

Bank of Ireland’s latest systems crash comes just a day after problems with its payments system prevented customers’ wages from arriving in their accounts.