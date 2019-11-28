Bank of Ireland’s ATMs and online systems return to action

Bank of Ireland’s ATMs and online applications are back in service after crashing on Thursday.

The bank confirmed during the day that its ATMS and online access were not working, barring thousands of customers from drawing cash through Bank of Ireland machines or from using their accounts online.

Bank of Ireland confirmed around 6.45pm on Thursday that its ATMs and mobile and online applications were once again working following problems during the day.

“We also extended the opening hours of some or our branches until 8pm this evening. We again apologise for the disruption this has caused our customers,” the bank said.

Payments problems

Bank of Ireland’s latest systems crash came just a day after problems with its payments system prevented customers’ wages from arriving in their accounts.

Thursday’s problem did not hit payments to and from accounts and was limited to ATMs and online banking.

The bank stressed that customers could draw cash from competitors’ machines and use debit and credit cards for shopping.

The bank said that Thursday’s crash was not connected to ongoing work to improve its online services.