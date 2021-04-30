Bank of Ireland resolves issues with online banking services

Bank of Ireland has resolved a technical issue that earlier today made it difficult for customers to access its online banking services.

Customers of the bank reported issues logging into the service via apps, tablets and desktop computers late this afternoon.

The bank had earlier issued a statement saying, “we are aware that some customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing some of our services. We are working to fix this as a matter of top priority and will give an update as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused”.

The problem came as the bank this week announced it is to create 130 new specialists jobs over the next year.

It said successful candidates will have the opportunity to play a key role in its online digital transformation at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving.