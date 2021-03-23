Bank of Ireland ‘may look’ at Davy, CEO says

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh confirmed that the group “may look” at Davy, as the stockbroking firm has been put up for sale two weeks’ ago in the wake of a bond-trade scandal.

Ms McDonagh said that if Bank of Ireland acquired a business that allowed for bonuses, or variable pay, for employees, the bank would seek permission from the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to allow for this to continue.

She noted that a precedent had been set in this regard with AIB’s planned takeover of Goodbody Stockbrokers. The chief executive said that the broader restriction of variable pay among bailed-out banks is “anti-competitive” as it makes it difficult to compete with other international banks in the market and fintechs for “talent”.

Ms McDonagh made her comments before the Oireachtas finance committee on Tuesday. The Irish Times reported on March 10th that Bank of Ireland had made an exploratory approach to Davy about the possibility of doing a deal, days before the board of stockbroking and wealth management firm decided to hire Rothschild to court potential buyers.

Meanwhile, Ms McDonagh defended the bank’s recent decision to reduce the number of physical branches it has by 88 from 257 to 169 from September onwards.

“I have seen our branch announcement interpreted as the bank using reduced footfall caused by the pandemic as an excuse to close branches. This is not the case,” Ms McDonagh said.