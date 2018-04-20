Bank of Ireland makes €130m of tracker redress offers

Bank of Ireland has made offers amounting to €130 million to customers who were caught up in the country’s tracker mortgage crisis, it’s chief executive Francesca McDonagh told shareholders on Friday.

Speaking at the group’s annual general meeting, Ms McDonagh said that that 80 per cent of these borrowers have so far accepted the bank’s offer of redress and compensation.

She said that the bank had contacted 97.5 per cent of the 9,300 affected customers as of last week. These comprise 3,300 loans where borrowers had been put on the wrong rate, with a further 6,000 wrongly denied their right to a low-cost mortgage linked to the European Central Bank’s main rate.

Bank of Ireland’s outgoing chairman, Archie Kane, said that the bank’s tracker issues were primarily down to issues in its “systems and administrative errors”, which is why it is important for the bank to make progress with its €900 million information technology overhaul.

“We are not proud of it at all and we intend for it not to happen again,” Mr Kane said.

Bank of Ireland said earlier in a trading statement on Friday it expects its operating expenses to fall this year as its keeps “tight control” over its costs while continuing to invest in its €900 million information technology overhaul programme.

The Irish Times reported last month that the group plans to cut 15 per cent of its managers and executives, involving the elimination of up to 200 jobs across Ireland and the UK, under chief executive Francesca McDonagh’s first major move to tackle costs since joining the bank last October.

Friday’s annual general meeting mark Ms McDonagh’s first major outing before group shareholders and chairman Archie Kane’s last. Mr Kane will step down in July, to be succeeded by Patrick Kennedy, a former chief executive of bookmaker Paddy Power.

The group said that its continues to trade in line with expectations, with economic growth in its core Ireland and UK markets remaining positive, notwithstanding ongoing uncertainties about Brexit.

The bank’s net interest margin - the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers - was 2.22 per cent for the first three months of the year, it said. Consumer loan volumes were €76 billion at the end of March, with new lending exceeding redemptions by €100 million.

Gross new lending in the first quarter rose by 20 per cent, including a 33 per cent increase in new mortgage advances in Ireland, where its market share was 28 per cent for the first two months of the year.