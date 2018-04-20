Bank of Ireland looks to keep ‘tight control’ of costs

Bank of Ireland said on Friday it expects its operating expenses to fall this year as its keeps “tight control” over its costs while continuing to invest in its €900 million information technology overhaul programme.

The Irish Times reported last month that the group plans to cut 15 per cent of its managers and executives, involving the elimination of up to 200 jobs across Ireland and the UK, under chief executive Francesca McDonagh’s first major move to tackle costs since joining the bank last October.

Friday’s short trading update comes ahead of Bank of Ireland’s annual general meeting later on Friday morning, which will mark Ms McDonagh’s first major outing before group shareholders and chairman Archie Kane’s last. Mr Kane will step down in July, to be succeeded by Patrick Kennedy, a former chief executive of bookmaker Paddy Power.

The group said that its continues to trade in line with expectations, with economic growth in its core Ireland and UK markets remaining positive, notwithstanding ongoing uncertainties about Brexit.

The bank’s net interest margin – the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers – was 2.22 per cent for the first three months of the year, it said. Consumer loan volumes were €76 billion at the end of March, with new lending exceeding redemptions by €100 million.

Gross new lending in the first quarter rose by 20 per cent, including a 33 per cent increase in new mortgage advances in Ireland, where its market share was 28 per cent for the first two months of the year.