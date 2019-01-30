Bank of Ireland increases rates for longer-term fixed mortgages

Bank of Ireland has increased rates for longer term fixed mortgages with five and 10 year rates increasing by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.20 per cent and 3.50 per cent respectively.

The bank has also reduced its one and two-year rates to below 3 per cent, with it falling by 10bps to 2.90 per cent. Its three-year fixed rate of 3 per cent remain unchanged.

“While to date we have provided a flat 3 per cent rate across most of our fixed rates, today’s adjustments are consistent with the medium term market expectations in relation to rates. Our fixed term rates have been very popular, with more than nine in ten new owner occupier mortgage customers opting for fixed rates in 2018,” said head of mortgages Brian Vaughan.

He said the new rates are available to new customers and also to existing customers currently on a variable rate and to those coming to the end of a fixed rate period.

“While mortgage rates in Ireland are significantly higher than other euro zone countries, so too are capital requirements and the increase in longer-term rates is important to ensure returns remain acceptable,” said Davy in a note to investors.