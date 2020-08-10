Bank of Ireland in U-turn on refusal to reimburse ‘smishing’ victims

Bank of Ireland (BoI) is to reimburse customers who have fallen victim to so-called text “smishing” scams in a U-turn on previous policy.

A number of BoI customers have been tricked into supplying their bank details to official-looking mobile phone texts.

The scam – known as “smishing” as it involves an SMS text – often claims a customer’s bank card has been blocked and asks people to click on a link.

But the link directs customers to a phishing website where they are invited to input personal information, including their Banking 365 PIN numbers, their bank card numbers and their four-digit card PIN.

Last week the bank told several affected customers that they were effectively liable for the losses, as they had voluntarily supplied the account details.

However, in a statement today the bank said customers impacted by “smishing” would be reimbursed.

As a part of fraud awareness campaign, BoI said it wanted to highlight the tactics deployed by criminals to trick customers into providing their banking details.

“Smishing has been around for a long time, but there has been a spike in attacks since Covid-19, with fraudsters clearly recognising an opportunity to target consumers as we spent more time using phones and computers,” Gavin Kelly, chief executive of BoI’s retail division, said.

“Bank of Ireland has been working closely with customers for many years on this type of fraud so we understand the distress caused to customers, especially where it hasn’t been possible to trace the money, which thankfully is the minority of cases,” he said.

“We have carried out a review into a recent smishing attack which has managed to defraud a number of customers. These cases have involved criminals inserting a fraudulent text into a thread containing genuine text messages from the bank,” Mr Kelly said.

“This tricked customers into divulging their confidential banking details. However, we also acknowledge that fraudsters have been particularly active during this period and as consumers, we have had many other pressing concerns to deal with through Covid-19,” he said.

“Therefore we will be reimbursing the customers for these losses and the Bank will absorb the financial impact,” Mr Kelly said.

It is not clear how the customers’ mobile numbers in this case were obtained.

A BoI spokesman said: “Smishing texts are typically sent indiscriminately to large volumes of mobile numbers as fraudsters will be aware that some will be customers of Bank of Ireland and will click the link.”

“There has been no issue or breach of any Bank of Ireland databases. Unfortunately a number of recent publicised data breaches in other organisations have included mobile phone numbers that could potentially be used by fraudsters,” he said.

There are now unconfirmed reports that Permanent TSB customers have been affected by the same scam.