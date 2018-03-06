Bank of Ireland executive shake-up accelerates under new CEO

Bank of Ireland is set to lose three top executives in the coming months as a management shake-up under the stewardship of its new chief executive, Francesca McDonagh, accelerates.

The company said on Tuesday that Michael Torpey, chief executive of the corporate and treasury division, and Peter Morris, chief executive of governance and regulatory officer, plan to retire during the summer.

Meanwhile, Lewis Love, who had rejoined the bank in late 2016, has decided to leave the bank “to spend more time with his family, travel and pursue other opportunities,” it said. The bank had previously declined to comment to questions from The Irish Times last month about Mr Love’s planned exit. He had previously worked with the bank between 2006 and 2008.

In addition, Bank of Ireland has appointed Gavin Kelly as chief executive of its largest division, Retail Ireland, replacing Liam McLoughlin, who signalled his departure in January. Mr Kelly has been with the bank for 11 years and currently holds the position of group chief information officer.

“These changes announced today will ensure that my team is structured in the best possible way to achieve the group’s ambition, reflect its purpose and support its transformation,” said Ms McDonagh, who succeeded Richie Boucher as CEO last October. “In these changes – which are the most significant at this level in a number of years – I am expanding the number of senior team members who have direct accountability for serving our customers and growing the business.”

While Tom Hayes will remain chief executive of corporate banking, he will now join the group executive committee to reflect the importance of this business to the group, the bank said. Vincent Mulvey, chief risk officer, will take on additional responsibilities previously held by Mr Morris.

Meanwhile, Steve Collier, director of the bank’s €900 million IT overhaul programme, will in future report directly to the CEO and attend group executive committee meetings.

Maureen Stanley has been appointed as group chief operating officer on an interim basis, subject to regulatory approval, having moved to the lender from Ulster Bank in 2013.

The shake-up also follows a series of high-level departures last year. Julie Sharp, head of human resources, left the bank in December. The head of business banking, Mark Cunningham, and Mick Sweeney, who had led a number of group businesses over a decade and a half, also signalled before Ms McDonagh came on board that they were leaving the bank.