Bank of Ireland confirms problems with online banking services

Bank of Ireland has apologised to customers experiencing difficulties accessing its online banking services.

The bank said support teams are working to resolve the issue currently.

Customers of Bank of Ireland late this afternoon reported issues logging into the service via apps, tablets and desktop computers.

The problem comes as the bank this week announced it is to create 130 new specialists jobs over the next year.

It said successful candiates will have the opportunity to play a key role in its onling digital transformation at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving.