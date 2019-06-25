Bank of Ireland CFO to quit as pay cap bites

Andrew Keating, the chief financial officer of Bank of Ireland, is leaving the bank for a finance job in another sector.

Mr Keating, who has been with the bank in various capacities for 15 years, is expected to depart by the end of the year, the bank said.

Bank of Ireland said he would be “taking up a senior finance role in an international organisation outside of the financial services sector”. It is believed that he is set to join an Irish-headquartered company with operations abroad.

The bank says the €500,000 bankers’ salary cap and a 89 per cent tax on bonuses is making it difficult to retain key staff.

“The current restrictions represent a clear competitive disadvantage, and hamper our ability to attract and retain the people we need to run and develop our business,” it said.

