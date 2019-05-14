Bank of Ireland building capital ‘at a rapid pace’ - chairman

Bank of Ireland chairman Patrick Kennedy told shareholders on Wednesday as he presided over his first annual general meeting that the lender is rapidly building its capital base even as it remains committed to a “progressive dividend”.

“We will continue to generate capital at a rapid pace,” Mr Kennedy said, noting that the Irish and UK economies remained robust, even though Brexit “is causing uncertainty” in both its main markets. Capital is mainly generated from retained earnings.

Mr Kennedy reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to reducing its non-performing loans (NPLs) in time to the European average, which lies at about 3.5 per cent.

Last month, the lender shifted €375 million of restructured buy-to-let mortgages - which remain classified as NPLs - off its balance sheet through a bond refinancing deal, called securitisation. This has lowered the problem loans ratio to 5.8 per cent, the lowest level among Irish retail banks, from 6.3 per cent.

The company said in a trading update issued earlier this month that it’s total loan book rose by €2.1 billion in the first three months of this year to €79.7 million, helped as the value of sterling rallied, with underlying growth coming to €600 million. Bank of Ireland returned to loan book growth last year for the first time in a decade.

Bank of Ireland paid its first dividend since the onset of the financial crisis last year and has asked shareholders to back its plans to make a 16c-a-share payout on its 2018 earnings. This equated to 30 per cent of what the company called “sustainable earnings”.

Mr Kennedy said that the group remains committed to reaching a dividend payout ratio of about 50 per cent of sustainable profits over time.