Bank of Ireland appoints new chief financial officer

Bank of Ireland has appointed a new chief financial officer to replace Andrew Keating when he leaves the company at the end of the week.

The bank’s current director of commercial partnering in Ireland Myles O’Grady will take up the role as as group chief financial officer and executive director. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Keating will officially step down on Friday. He has been with the bank in various capacities for 15 years and is also a director of the group. He is taking up a role with CRH folowing his departure from the bank.

Mr O’Grady joined Bank of Ireland in June 2019. He has held senior roles across retail, business and investment banking, and has significant international banking and financial services experience. He was previously group director of finance and investor relations with AIB and had a lead role in the June 2017 IPO. he has also worked with international financial services organisations including Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson.

“Myles brings a wealth of experience to this important role, as the Bank continues to deliver against its strategic priorities to transform the Bank, serve customers brilliantly, and grow sustainable profits,” said Bank of Ireland’s group chief executive, Francesca McDonagh.