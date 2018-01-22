Bank of Ireland announces departure of senior executive

Bank of Ireland has announced the departure of the chief executive of the group’s Retail Ireland division.

Liam McLoughlin, who is believed to have applied for the role of chief executive before losing out to Francesca McDonagh, is to “pursue other interests”.

Mr McLoughlin has held a number of senior roles since joining Bank of Ireland in 2004, including director of group finance, head of group manufacturing and chief executive, Retail Ireland, the position he has held since 2012.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Ms Francesca McDonagh said: “Personally, on behalf of the Group, I want to thank Liam for his loyal service and commitment and to take this opportunity to wish him every success in the next phase of his career.”

The group has begun the process of identifying a permanent successor, subject to relevant regulatory approval, and a separate announcement will be made in due course.

In the meantime, Des Crowley, chief executive of Retail UK, will fill the role in tandem with his existing portfolio.