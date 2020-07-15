Aviva confirms former AIG head Declan O’Rourke as new CEO

Aviva Ireland has confirmed the appointment of Declan O’Rourke as its new chief executive to succeed Nick Amin, who has held the role on an interim basis since last November.

Mr O’Rourke will take up the role on September 1st with Mr Amin moving to take up the role as interim chief operating officer in Aviva Group.

As reported by The Irish Times last month, Mr O’Rourke recently left his role as general manager of US insurance giant AIG’s Irish business after 26 years with the group.

Mr O’Rourke had headed up AIG’s Irish operation since 2012. He joined the US insurer’s internal audit and operational review division in 1993, having trained as chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand, now PwC. The executive has also worked in a number of overseas locations with AIG, including London and New York.

“Declan O’Rourke is a well-respected leader in the Irish and international general insurance markets and will play a significant role ensuring Aviva continues to thrive in Ireland,” said Michael Shaw, chairman, Aviva Ireland.

Mr O’Rourke’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Commenting on the new role, the Tipperary native said he was excited to be joining the company “with the most substantial heritage in the Irish insurance market.”