Apple withdraws €209m from €14bn escrow account to pay tax in another country

Apple withdrew €209 million from the €14 billion escrow account set up to hold tax owed to the State and used it to pay tax in another jurisdiction, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy told the committee that net assets in the fund declined to €14.02 billion at the end of last year from an opening balance of €14.28 billion, a loss in value of €265 million.

The largest part of the reduction related to a €209 million withdrawal related to what is called “a third country adjustment,” he said.

This was a payment of tax by the tech giant in another jurisdiction, he said, noting that this was within the scope of how the account operated.

“Separate from the administration expenses incurred by the fund account, State bodies have incurred significant costs in setting up the escrow account, and in mounting legal challenges to the Commission’s state aid determination,” he said.

In August 2016, following a two-year investigation, the European Commission ordered Apple to pay €13 billion (plus interest) in back taxes to the Irish exchequer, claiming the company had received “illegal” tax benefits over the course of two decades that constituted a breach of state-aid rules.

In 2018, Apple transferred €14.3 billion into an escrow fund set up by the Department of Finance.

The total payment included the principal amount of €13.1 billion plus interest of about €1.2 billion.

Appealed

The Government and Apple successfully appealed the commission’s original finding earlier this year with Europe’s second-highest court ruling that Ireland did not give Apple illegal state aid.

The General Court in Luxembourg ruled that the commission “did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard” that Apple received tax advantages from the Republic.

The commission is appealing that ruling before the Court of Justice of the European Union, the EU’s highest court.