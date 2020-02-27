AIB to sell more than 500 ATMs to Brink’s

AIB has agreed to sell its network of more than 500 non-branch ATMs in the Republic to global cash management giant Brink’s.

Brink’s president and chief executive, Doug Pertz, said in a statement that the company plans to maintain the existing estate and “expand access to cash, particularly in underserved and rural companies.”

“More importantly, cardholders with bank accounts in the Republic of Ireland will receive the same level of service without incurring any additional fees or charges when using our ATMs,” he said.

Branch ATMs

Financial details surrounding the transaction have not been disclosed. AIB will retain about 200 branch ATMS as well as 430 cash and cheque lodgement machines, of which 213 have the ability to dispense cash.

“AIB remains committed to serving its customers through a wide variety of options,” a spokesman for the bank said. “As well as continuing to offer all existing services through our branch ATM network, customers will be able to bank in branch, via our app, online and by phone.”