AIB to sell €850m non-performing loan portfolio to Cerberus

Majority State-owned AIB has agreed to sell a non-performing loan portfolio worth €850 million to US private equity group Cerberus.

The portfolio is predominantly underpinned by investment asset properties. This extends across a range of asset classes including buy-to-let properties, commercial real estate assets, and land and development assets.

It’s understood a limited number of owner occupied properties that were put up as guarantees on loans are included in the portfolio.

AIB will receive approximately €700 million from the deal. The bank said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including the continuation of support for customer restructuring.

The portfolio consists of about 1,000 non-performing customer connections, with around 75 per cent of connections over two years non-performing and 50 per cent of connections over five years non-performing.

The average balance per customer connection is €900,000 and the portfolio extends across about 2,800 assets.

The bank said on Friday the move was part of a consortium arrangement with Everyday Finance DAC and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management.

“This is another important step in our non-performing exposure (NPE) deleveraging strategy and we remain on track to reach circa 5 per cent by end 2019,” said an AIB spokesman.

The loan portfolio has a gross NPE value of €850 million and a fully loaded risk weighted assets (RWA) position of the same value. In the year to December 2018, the loan portfolio incurred a loss of €52 million.

The sale is expected to have a negative profit and loss impact but overall will be capital accretive due to the reduction in RWAs, the timing of which will occur upon receipt of proceeds in early 2020.

AIB said it continued to restructure connections during the sales process. This, along with “significant engagement and business as usual activity”, led to a €250 million reduction of potentially in-scope customer connections.

Link ASI will service the portfolio on behalf of Everyday under an outsourcing arrangement between the two parties.

AIB said it will now contact impacted borrowers to inform them that their loans are being transferred, and to confirm existing legal and regulatory protections remain in place.

The bank has reduced NPEs from €31 billion in 2013 to €4.7 billion at June 30th. The “vast majority” of this was achieved through case by case restructuring and working with customers to rightsize sustainable debt based on customer affordability.

AIB said it was committed to reducing NPEs to a “more normalised level” and is on track to reach 5 per cent by the end the year.

“We continue to have 1,500 people working with customers who are in difficulty across the country and our preference remains to provide solutions through customer engagement on a case by case basis,” added the bank.