AIB to cut 300 jobs in ‘very challenging’ interest rate environment

AIB signalled that its workforce will fall by at least 3.4 per cent to less than 9,500 employees as it seeks to rein in costs as a “very challenging” interest rate environment internationally is squeezing lending margins.

The bank, which had 9,831 employees at the end of last year, said in a trading update that it is currently sitting on €4 billion of excess deposits and other liquid liabilities, at a time when the European Central Bank (ECB) is charging banks a rate of minus 0.5 per cent to hold their surplus cash.

AIB’s net interest margin - the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends to customers - contracted by 0.11 percentage points during the third quarter to 2.32 per cent.

“Cost discipline is a key priority for the group,” the bank said. “We have introduced a number of cost management initiative and aim to finish the year with less than 9,500 employees.”

AIB’s new chief executive Colin Hunt also signalled last month month that he expected to cut 1,000 jobs from its almost 10,000-strong workforce by the end of 2022.

Redundancies

The bank - currently in the middle of a hiring freeze - looked for 200 people to put their names forward for voluntary redundancies by the middle of this month across its problem loans division as well as its mortgages and consumer credit businesses. Staff taking up the offer will exit just before Christmas.

The size of AIB’s loan book dipped to €62.7 billion at the end of September from €62.9 billion nine months’ earlier, as small businesses remained cautious about taking on new borrowings amid Brexit uncertainty. Still, new mortgage lending increased by 9 per cent during the period, giving the bank a market share for the nine months of 32 per cent of drawdowns.

AIB has also “moderated” its appetite for syndicated and international lending, it said.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of reserves on its balance sheet that are there to absorb a shock loss - fell to 16.5 per cent at the end of the third quarter from 17.3 per cent in June. This was driven as the bank set aside money to cover a shareholder dividend payment next year and as the risk weighting of the bank’s assets were adjusted as part of a ECB review of the riskiness of lenders’ loan books.