AIB takes €131m charge amid tracker investigation

AIB said on Friday that it took a €131 million charge against its earnings in the first half of the year mainly related to “costs and provisions associated with legacy issues”, as the bank prepares for a Central Bank fine for its handling of the tracker mortgage scandal.

“As we reach the conclusion of the tracker mortgage examination with payments issued to the vast majority of customers, we are now working with the Central Bank of Ireland through the enforcement process,” AIB said. “We know that issues may continue to emerge and we are committed to dealing with them in an expedited, transparent and fair way for our customers.”

AIB had previously set aside €265 million of provisions to date to cover refunds, compensation and other costs related to the issue. Both AIB and its EBS subsidiary are among six lenders that are in the middle of Central Bank enforcement investigations that will lead to likely fines.

AIB revealed earlier this month that the number of tracker cases on its books rose by 246 to 12,180 in the first five months of this year as the Central Bank completed its examination of the industry-wide fiasco.

The bank said its final payments are “almost complete” and that it will “continue to deal with any complaints or appeals if they arise”.

In May, Permanent TSB became the first mainstream lender to be fined for the tracker issue, when the Central Bank ordered it to pay €21 million.

AIB, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, said that the additional charge pushed the group’s pre-tax profit down to €436 million in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the bank’s net loan book grew marginally to €61.1 billion from €60.9 million, with net lending exceeding redemptions and the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs) which had a carrying value of €1 billion. It is understood that the original value of these loans was close to €3 billion.

Non-performing loans at the bank fell to 7.5 per cent of gross lending at the end of June from 9.6 per cent in December.