AIB staff set for average 3% pay increase

The majority of AIB’s workforce of over 10,000 people is set for a 3 per cent pay increase this year, following negotiations between the bank and the Financial Services Union (FSU) brokered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Anna Perry, director of conciliation at the WRC, has recommended this week that employees at the 71 per cent State-owned lender will receive an average 3 per cent hike, broken down by performance-related compensation and a fixed element to cover the rising cost of living.

The proposals “represent significant progress from the employer starting position on a number of issues affecting our members in AIB regarding new career structures and pay levels,” said Billy Barret, a senior FSU official.

Negotiations between both sides on pay had been referred to the WRC in November after they concluded without agreement. The FSU will ballot its members on the proposals from early next month, the FSU said on Thursday.