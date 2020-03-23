AIB shelves plan for maintenance and transactions fees

Majority State-owned AIB has suspended the planned introduction of maintenance and transactions fees for customers who keep a minimum balance of €2,500 per fee quarter as part of a series of measures designed to help customers dealing with Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said customers who received correspondence from the bank can disregard the changes to fees and charges advised.

From Monday, AIB, EBS and Haven have made available an online process allowing customers to access a three month moratorium on home mortgage, personal and SME loans.

For SME customers, AIB is also providing working capital support and the rescheduling of loan payments for impacted customers.

“We continue to waive contactless payment fees,” the bank said. “This also applies to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay contactless transactions, which are not subject to the contactless payment limit of €30 in most merchants.

“AIB is working with the industry to increase this limit to €50 for contactless card transactions which is expected to become effective over the coming weeks.”

AIB and EBS branches remain open except for those locations on campuses that closed following advice from the health authorities.

Priority banking time has been allocated for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning. “We are asking our other customers to plan their branch visits outside this time,” the bank said.

“We are maintaining physical distancing in our branches and increased cleaning operations of branches, self-service machines and ATMs in line with HSE recommendations.”

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said: “AIB recognises the extraordinary pressure on families, individuals, businesses and communities as a result of the sudden disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All AIB’s staff and systems are focussed on supporting our customers and economy through this unprecedented crisis.

“To that end we have in place a range of robust measures designed to buttress customers against the enormous challenges now facing us. I urge anyone experiencing difficulties to contact the bank as early as possible.”