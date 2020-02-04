AIB sets aside further €300m for tracker cases on Ombudsman ruling

AIB has been forced to set aside an additional €300 million to deal with tracker mortgages cases after the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman ruled that about 6,000 customers who were denied a cheap mortgage should be put on one.

Previously, AIB had only offered this group €1,615 for a “service failure” in late 2017. While AIB has admitted it denied this group the option of moving to a mortgage tracking the European Central Bank’s (ECB) main rate more than a decade ago, it has consistently argued that the prevailing tracker rate at the time would have been 7.9 per cent.

“The board recognises that there is a range of possible outcomes and has created a provision of €300 million, which will be taken in full year 2019 financial results,” AIB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest provision, following a provisional ruling by the ombudsman, will mean will bring AIB’s tracker-related costs to more than €600 million, including €35 million that was set aside in the first half of last year for an expected Central Bank fine.

AIB said that it expects to propose an ordinary dividend of between 40 and 60 per cent of net earnings, leaving its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a keenly followed measure of a bank’s financial strength, at more than 16 per cent at the end of December.