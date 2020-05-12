AIB sets aside €210m for bad loans as Covid-19 hit impacts business

AIB took a €210 million charge in the first three months of the year for an expected surge in bad loans resulting from Covid-19 as the economy contracts, and warned that it expects to set more aside in the second quarter as it carries out a thorough review of its loan book.

It also revealed in a trading statement on Tuesday that it will incur between €150 million and €175 million of exceptional costs this year, including money to cover “restitution and operating costs associated with the tracker mortgage examination programme as we work through the enforcement phase”.

The bank had begun last year to set aside money for a likely Central Bank fine for its role in the State’s tracker-mortgage scandal.

The economic shock caused by Covid-19 has seen AIB extend almost 50,000 loan payment breaks, with about 20,000 of these related to mortgage borrowers and the rest spit between personal and business customers.

In addition, almost 700 SME and larger corporates have requested modifications to their lending facilities, ranging from payment moratoriums to an easing of covenant terms.

“As the largest Irish bank, AIB is committed to supporting its customers and the Irish economy through the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19,” said chief executive Colin Hunt. “Critical to our ability to support individuals and businesses through the crisis is AIB’s robust capital and liquidity position and the strength of our business model.”

AIB had a core equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of a bank’s ability to absorb shock losses - of 16.2 per cent, some 5 percentage points above what it is required to hold and also in excess of its own 14 per cent target.

With the effects of the Covid-19 crisis only being felt in Ireland and Britain from the middle of March, the bank’s first quarter mortgage lending grew 11 per cent, delivering a market share of 32.9 per cent. However, overall new lending was 12 per cent, mainly due to lower international activity, the company said.