AIB set to confirm Goodbody purchase for €135m

AIB is set to confirm on Tuesday afternoon that it has agreed to acquire Goodbody Stockbrokers for more than €135 million in a deal that will protect bonuses for staff of the securities firm.

It is understood that the deal will be announced after Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has appraised Cabinet of the deal on Tuesday.

Goodbody Stockbrokers’ managing director Roy Barrett is planning to leave the firm after 25 years at the helm as part of a planned sale of the business to AIB, sources previously told The Irish Times.

Goodbody is 51 per cent owned by Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco. The rest is in the hands of management and certain staff, led by Mr Barrett.

The bid includes the brokerage’s estimated €60 million of excess cash, largely a result of the sale of its stake in the Irish Stock Exchange two years ago, as well as its €20 million of regulatory capital reserves.

An element of the consideration is likely be withheld and only paid if Goodbody meets certain performance conditions, according to industry observers.

Spokesmen for Goodbody Stockbrokers, Fexco and the Department of Finance declined to comment. AIB also declined to comment.

Goodbody was owned by AIB for 201 years up until early 2011, when then bank was forced the sell the unit as it went through an EU restructuring plan tied to its taxpayer bailout.