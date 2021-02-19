AIB sells portfolio of private home loans to Mars Capital for €400m

AIB is to sell a portfolio of 4,000 non-performing loans, almost all of which are private homes, to Mars Capital Finance Ireland for €400 million.

The bank said the move was “another important step in reducing our non-performing exposures. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the continuation of support for customer restructuring.

AIB said the portfolio consists of 4,000 non-performing loans, with an average time since first default of 10 years, while 90 per cent of the portfolio first entered default over seven years ago.

Some 92 per cent of the portfolio is made up of private dwelling homes, while 5 per cent are buy-to-let properties and 3 per cent are mixed use property. The average balance per customer is €300,000, with an average arrears amount of €95,000.

The sale is expected to be capital accretive due to the reduction in risk weighted assets.

As at September 2020, the loan portfolio had a gross non-performing exposure value of €600 million and a fully loaded risk weighted assets position of €400 million.

In the year ended December 31st, 2019, the loan portfolio incurred a loss before tax and post-provisions of €62 million.

AIB said the sale follows an “extensive period” of customer engagement. “Customers will continue to have the same legal and regulatory protections under the Consumer Protection Code and the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears after the sale,” it said.

“The reduction of long-term non-performing exposure remains a priority for AIB, given their significant and unsustainable capital costs. The completion of this transaction is an important step in achieving AIB’s medium term target of 3 per cent.”

The buyer, Mars, is a regulated entity and will be responsible for all regulated activities in relation to the portfolio and will also service the portfolio. AIB will now contact impacted customers to inform them that their loans are being transferred.