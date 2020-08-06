AIB seeks to frontload Covid-19 hit with €1.2bn loans charge

AIB set aside a much-bigger-than-expected €1.2 billion provision in the first half of the year to cover expected loan losses from the Covid-19 economic downturn, as the bank sought to frontload the cost of the crisis.

Chief executive Colin Hunt said that the charge “represents the significant majority” of its anticipated loan-loss charge for the full year.

The provision resulted in AIB sliding into a net loss of €700 million for the period. Net new lending across the group fell 27 per cent to €4.4 billion, while other income plunged 31 per cent to €220 million as fees and commissions took a hit as a result of lower economic activity.

AIB has provided 64,000 payment breaks to retail customers since the onset of the crisis in March. “We are currently engaging with customers to discuss supports they may require when they reach the end of their breaks with a suite of solutions available to meet their needs,” the bank said.

The bank has lowered its financial forecasts for the full year, saying its net interest income is likely to come to €1.9 billion, some 5 per cent lower what it had expected before the crisis. Other income is projected to come to about €420 million, down from €500 million to €550 million previously.

Mr Hunt, who set out in early March to cut 1,500 jobs by 2022 to help keep running costs in check, signalled two months later he may seek additional savings as analysts see the Covid-19 crisis dragging the bank’s loan book growth and income prospects over the coming years.

Plans for initial job reductions this year have been paused, even as rival Bank of Ireland announced on Tuesday that it has opened up a voluntary severance programme under its aim to cut more than 1,400 jobs over the coming years.

“While our strategic priorities and medium-term financial targets remain unchanged, the challenge to achieve these is greater as a direct result of the COVID-19 health crisis,” AIB said on Thursday.

“We are considering the future shape of our business in order to adjust to the financial impact of COVID-19 and equally to examine the opportunities presented by the crisis, namely, the acceleration of themes such as digitisation, flexible working and sustainability, so that AIB maintains a strong and resilient balance sheet, generates sustainable profits and returns capital to shareholders.”