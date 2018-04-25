AIB’s new Irish lending soars 18% in first quarter

AIB said it has started off the year “with strong profitability” as its gross loan book increased by € 300 million to € 63.6 million in the first quarter amid a surge in new lending in Ireland.

The bank, which is 71 per cent owned by the State, said lending in Ireland jumped 18 per cent on the year-earlier period, with its market share of mortgage drawdowns standing at 33 per cent in February.

However, UK lending fell on the year, it said, even though the size of that loan book has remained stable since December.

The trading statement was published ahead of the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, the bank’s first since it returned to the main Dublin and London markets last June as the State sold a 28.8 per cent stake to investors for € 3.8 billion.

The bank’s non-performing exposures (NPEs), comprised of impaired loans and those that have been restructured but on a probationary period, fell by € 1 billion to € 9.2 billion as the bank worked through individual cases and benefitted from a harmonisation of definitions of defaulted loans under new accounting rules, known as IFRS 9.

AIB said it has made payments to 96 per cent of customers identified as having being caught up in the country’s tracker-mortgage scandal. The bank has set aside about € 230 million to deal with the controversy over the past two years.

Looking ahead, AIB said that the economic backdrop remains “favourable”, while it remains focused on “driving efficiencies through the evolution of our operating model and reducing NPEs to normalised levels”.