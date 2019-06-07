AIB offers €5bn in green loans, more IP asset moves by US tech, and ECB fears

AIB is to make ¤5 billion of green loans available over the next five years, including products to make homes more energy efficient, finance for electric cars and renewable energy, as the Republic seeks to become a lower-carbon economy.

Fallout from the row over the €1.7 billion bill for the National Children’s Hospital is slowing infrastructure spending and threatens Government development plans, says Steve Bowcott, chief executive of builder Sisk. He warns that Project Ireland 2040, the Government’s €116 billion development plan, could be “pushed back”.

Mark Paul reports on how Genesys, a US tech group that bought Galway company Altocloud last year from RTÉ Dragon’s Den star Barry O’Sullivan, is shifting about ¤1.4 billion of its global intellectual property (IP) assets into the Irish business.

The European Central Bank expects to keep rates on hold at record lows until the middle of 2020 as policymakers grapple with mounting concerns about weak inflation. Mario Draghi is preparing to cut interest rates and embark on a fresh round of bond purchases, in a bid to combat mounting global uncertainty over trade.

In his Caveat column, Mark Paul argues that for all the furious talk of soaring insurance premiums and dodgy whiplash claims , compo culture is not a recent scam and vested legal interests have fuelled it for years.

Meanwhile in a feature on the insurance issue, Colm Keena argues that when it comes to insurance reform, legal precedent actively lowballs the famous Book of Quantum.

For the interview of the week, Simon Carswell meets the new CIÉ boss Lorcan O’Connor who has big plans for easing congestion, improving public transport and freeing up holding company’s huge land bank.

Finally, in Agenda, Mark Paul visits the Netherlands as it prepares for Brexit and witnesses the potential for new alliances with Ireland. Mark also meets its high-flying king, who tells of how managed to get one over on Michael O’Leary, and goes to a high-tech farm where cows have access to relaxing baths and waterbeds.