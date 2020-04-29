AIB grants more than 40,000 payment breaks amid Covid-19 crisis

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said on Wednesday that the bank has granted more than 40,000 payment breaks of up to three months on loans to borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Over 16,000 mortgage borrowers, 12,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 12,000 personal customers have availed of payment breaks, Mr Hunt told the group’s annual general meeting. The shareholders’ meeting was conducted over a live conference call as physical attendees were kept to a minimum in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

“Your group has a strong balance sheet and capital levels well in excess of regulatory requirements,” Mr Hunt told shareholders. “We came into this crisis well-funded and with one of the highest capital rations in Europe. This balance sheet strength enables us to support our customers and the economy.

“This is an extraordinary period globally. At AIB, we are working well as a team and are concentrating our efforts right now on supporting our customers and the economy through this exceptionally challenging event while ensuring the well-being of our staff, suppliers and other stakeholders. That is what is important – the supports we can offer our customers, communities and country so we can all emerge from this as strong as possible.”